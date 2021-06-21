srnArt Gallery Market Cap Achieves $860,672.31 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $860,672.31 and $9,207.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 49% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00117902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00147179 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,567.75 or 0.99786135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002641 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

