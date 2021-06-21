Standard Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $302,041.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $302,041.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00051295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00121131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00158514 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,153.80 or 1.00553262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

