Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.05 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $11.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.10. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2024 earnings at $15.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.80 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Shares of SWK opened at $194.92 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

