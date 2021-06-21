Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $28,986.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.28 or 0.00685627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00042626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00081228 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

