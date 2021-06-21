Status (SNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.90 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Status has a market cap of $151.60 million and approximately $18.90 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 42.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00055841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00021253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00651555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00079026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039353 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.