Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.75 billion and $750.51 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00050152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00115984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00148504 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,094 coins and its circulating supply is 23,170,089,370 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.