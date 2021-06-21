Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down to $35.09

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.09, but opened at $34.20. Stem shares last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 6,151 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85.
About Stem (NYSE:STEM)
Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.
Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.