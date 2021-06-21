Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down to $35.09

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.09, but opened at $34.20. Stem shares last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 6,151 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter worth $112,404,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $30,439,000. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its position in Stem by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 823,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 437,014 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $6,138,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $4,825,000. 28.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

