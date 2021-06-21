Step Finance Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $1.30 million and $687,260.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00115844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00145830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,713.01 or 1.00090889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

