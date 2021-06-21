Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart Acquires 65,000 Shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Stock

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$13,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,637,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$553,863.24.

Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 50,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 50,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 150,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$27,750.00.

Shares of PORE stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,979. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08.

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

