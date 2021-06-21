Stephen C. Farrell Acquires 45,000 Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Stock

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.73. 504,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,462. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

