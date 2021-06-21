Stephens Begins Coverage on MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Stock analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MNSB stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.02. 27,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 427,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 69.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 231,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,947 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 56.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.