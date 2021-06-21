Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.88% of Sterling Bancorp worth $39,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,650,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,003,000 after buying an additional 155,925 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,254,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after buying an additional 75,322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $23.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

