Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $293,260.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $291,380.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $273,860.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $309,960.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $309,840.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00.

Shares of BILL traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,910. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -221.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.82.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,895,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Bill.com by 1,327.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 98,911 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,263,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,795,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.71.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.