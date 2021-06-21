Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.23.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $76.82. 1,546,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,454. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 247,497 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,094,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after acquiring an additional 335,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

