Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.81. 3,525,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,288. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. CSX has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Shares of CSX are set to split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 28th.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,993,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 13,724.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after buying an additional 3,005,688 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,927,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,726,000 after buying an additional 2,440,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

