Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.
Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
