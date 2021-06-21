Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

