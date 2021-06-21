Stifel Nicolaus Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $125.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

NYSE SPG traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.57. 136,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 83.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

