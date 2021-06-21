Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.89. 335,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $953,938.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,798.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ArcBest by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

