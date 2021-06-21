Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.86.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.93. The stock had a trading volume of 171,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,334. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.66. Saia has a 12-month low of $103.29 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Saia by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in Saia by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 193,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,534,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

