Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to “Buy”

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,914,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,777. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.11 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,752 shares of company stock worth $27,436,177. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.