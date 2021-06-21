Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 41,706 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 108% compared to the typical volume of 20,050 call options.

TRCH stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,417,801. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49. Torchlight Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

