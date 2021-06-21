StoneCo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 32,886 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 454% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,931 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.87. The company had a trading volume of 40,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.