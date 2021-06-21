StoneCo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 32,886 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 454% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,931 put options.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.
StoneCo stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.87. The company had a trading volume of 40,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
