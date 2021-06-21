Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Hits $0.0662 on Top Exchanges

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 60% lower against the dollar. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $7.92 million and $7,726.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stream Protocol

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,599,225 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

