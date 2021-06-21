Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Streamr has a total market cap of $102.39 million and $32.14 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 35% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 884,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

