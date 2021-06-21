Strike Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.20 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Strike has a market capitalization of $105.58 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strike has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $36.28 or 0.00110253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00117540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00147558 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,805.48 or 0.99687743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,910,094 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

