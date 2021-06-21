Strike (STRK) Market Cap Tops $112.28 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.58 or 0.00118518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $112.28 million and $825,670.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00124034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00162295 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,166.18 or 0.98804878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,909,946 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

