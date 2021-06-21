Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $139.73 on Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $139.73 or 0.00442601 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $19.32 million and $2.77 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00115732 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00145681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,603.00 or 1.00105556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002575 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.