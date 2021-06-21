StrongHands Hits Market Cap of $445,689.30 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. StrongHands has a total market cap of $445,689.30 and $108.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,579,248,092 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,053,738 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

