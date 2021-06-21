Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,525 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $586,325.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $437,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,447 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RGR opened at $80.63 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.94.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

