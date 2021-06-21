SUKU Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $35.45 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00056793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00021984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.23 or 0.00682473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00080417 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

