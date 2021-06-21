Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. Summit Materials posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

SUM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NYSE:SUM opened at $32.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.33. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,469,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,979,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 117.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,670 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

