Summit Rock Advisors LP Takes $31.26 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 237,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,262,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 10.6% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,545. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

