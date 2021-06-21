Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Sells $17,802.24 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 912 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $17,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SUMO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.97. 3,729,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,192. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -14.55. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.