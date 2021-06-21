Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Cap Achieves $1.93 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $48,978.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

