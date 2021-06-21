SUN Achieves Market Cap of $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. One SUN coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00118148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00149130 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,625.00 or 0.99546414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002643 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

