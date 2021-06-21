Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF opened at C$62.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$48.11 and a 1 year high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total value of C$1,217,317.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,443,229.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,145 shares of company stock worth $3,652,135.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.