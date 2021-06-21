Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVA. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NOVA opened at $34.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after acquiring an additional 218,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,606 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

