Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $34.38

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.38, but opened at $33.64. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 5,529 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $3,221,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1,720.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

