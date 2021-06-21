SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $103,675.67 and $63.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,217,932 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

