Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Down to $64.72

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.72, but opened at $63.02. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $64.14, with a volume of 123 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after buying an additional 2,716,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after buying an additional 756,332 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 488.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after buying an additional 684,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

