SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $422.61 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $851.26 million and $422.61 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $6.69 or 0.00021153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.39 or 0.00671552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00079228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000287 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 225,048,109 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

