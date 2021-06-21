Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 24,171 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. Nasdaq accounts for 2.3% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $94,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ stock opened at $176.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $180.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

