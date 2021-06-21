Swingby (SWINGBY) One Day Volume Hits $462,769.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 29.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 48.7% against the dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $462,769.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001885 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049013 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 217,056,223 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

