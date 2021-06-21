Swipe (SXP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $271.51 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $177.86 million and $271.51 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00005754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.16 or 0.00668746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 95,181,302 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

