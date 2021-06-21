SWYFT (SWYFTT) Price Tops $0.0215 on Top Exchanges

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. SWYFT has a market cap of $15,230.01 and approximately $6,386.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00056462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.82 or 0.00675771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00080406 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

