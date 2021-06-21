Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 197,625 shares.The stock last traded at $53.55 and had previously closed at $53.45.

SYKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $705,824.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

