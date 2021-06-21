T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.28. T-Mobile US posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

TMUS stock opened at $144.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 87,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

