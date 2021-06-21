Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $8,046.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for $10.42 or 0.00032142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

