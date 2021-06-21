Tael Market Cap Reaches $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $119.16, $10.00, $62.56 and $45.75.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00022239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.70 or 0.00674953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00080540 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

