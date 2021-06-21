Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 338,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $416,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $115.79 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

